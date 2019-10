By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Early Bird Café is back up and running – under new ownership.

Lilla Brewington has purchased the restaurant, a breakfast staple in Trousdale County for several years, from Linda and Tommy Bryant.

The Bryants’ last day was Sept. 28 and the restaurant was closed last week to allow for the transition. Now named Harper’s Early Bird Café, the restaurant reopened on Monday.

