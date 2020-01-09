Early Bird Cafe to begin serving dinner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Beginning next week, Hartsville will have a new dinner option at one of its traditional morning stops.

Harper’s Early Bird Café, located near the Minit Mart along Andrews Avenue, will be open for dinner starting Monday, Jan. 13.

The dinner menu will be available Monday-Friday from 3-8 p.m., said owner Lilla Brewington.

“It’s exciting,” Brewington said. “We’re going to have a whole dinner menu!”

Options will differ each day but will include pork chops, country fried steak, lasagna, chicken & dressing, pot roast, fried fish and steak.

“It’s going to be so good; your tongue will literally beat your brains out trying to get a bite,” she joked.”

Side dishes will also be available and will include turnip greens, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, white beans and corn. Salad and burger options will be offered as well, along with much of the current lunch options, Brewington said.

Desserts will be offered and will include fried pies and sticky buns.

Brewington, who took over ownership of Early Bird in October, said at that time she was hoping to expand into dinner. Continued success with breakfast at Early Bird, which has grown into one of the top local options, made it possible to go forward, she said.

“I’m really excited about this,” she said. “Hartsville doesn’t have anything like this around; you’ve got to drive out of town to get steak… We want to have that meat & three feel.”

