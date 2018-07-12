Early voting begins Friday for August election

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Early voting begins Friday for Tennessee’s primary election and Trousdale County’s general election, scheduled for Aug. 2.

The early voting period runs through July 28, and voters may cast their ballots at the Election Commission office, located at 214 Broadway. The office will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Under Tennessee law, voters must present a photo ID when applying for an early ballot.

Members of the Election Commission inspected and sealed the county’s voting machines during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The county general election features the county mayor’s race, where incumbent Carroll Carman and Stephen Chambers are vying for the position. The Register of Deeds office is also on the ballot, with incumbent Leah Verville seeking a full term against Candice Hall.

All 20 seats on the County Commission are up for election, as are the positions of sheriff, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk and three school board seats.

In the Tennessee primary election, Diane Black, Beth Harwell, Randy Boyd and Bill Lee are seeking the Republican nomination for governor, while Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh are seeking the Democratic nod.

The Sixth District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Trousdale County, has an open primary on both sides. Republicans Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny, Christopher Monday, John Rose and Lavern Vivio are seeking their party’s nod, while Democrats Dawn Barlow, Christopher Finley, Peter Heffernan and Merrilee Wineinger are seeking their party’s nomination.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn face minor opposition and are expected to win their respective nominations easily.

Terri Lynn Weaver faces Chad Williams in the Republican primary for State House District 40. No Democrat qualified for the ballot.

For more information about early voting, call Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton at 615-374-2712 or go online to GoVoteTN.com.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.