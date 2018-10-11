Early voting begins Oct. 17 in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Early voting begins next week for Tennessee’s and the U.S. general election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The early voting period runs from Oct. 17-Nov. 1, and voters may cast their ballots at the Election Commission office, located at 214 Broadway. The office will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

The ballot will feature races for governor (Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee), U.S. House (Democrat Dawn Barlow and Republican John Rose) and U.S. Senate (Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn). State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster) is unopposed for re-election.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found by calling Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton at 615-374-2712.

The easiest way for voters to find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results is through the GoVoteTN app. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.