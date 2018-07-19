Early voting sees strong turnout in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Over 500 Trousdale County voters had cast ballots during early voting as of Tuesday, according to Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton.

Paxton called the early numbers “a very good turnout.”

On July 13, the first day of early voting, 214 ballots were cast, just shy of the one-day record of 225.

After Tuesday, the number of early votes cast was at 543.

Early voting continues through July 28. Voters can cast their ballots at the Election Commission office, located at 214 Broadway.

The office will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Under Tennessee law, voters must present a photo ID when applying for an early ballot.

The Trousdale County Election Commission is also still seeking poll workers for the Aug. 2 election. Anyone interested in being a poll worker, or who wants more information about early voting, can call 615-374-2712.

