Ex-prison guard sues CoreCivic, claims sexual harassment

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A former correctional officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has filed a federal lawsuit against CoreCivic in which she claims sexual harassment, sex discrimination, wrongful termination and defamation.

Amber Sharpe, according to the lawsuit filed on Feb. 10, was a correctional officer at TTCC from September 2018 to March 2019. Her lawsuit claims that on repeated occasions, another officer, identified only as Correctional Officer Billings, made “unwelcome and offensive sexual comments” about her in the presence of inmates.

Read the lawsuit here: CoreCivic Lawsuit

Sharpe’s lawsuit claims that the officer said, “You sound like you need a full body massage with oil” and offered to “take care of that” in an employee break room.

The lawsuit claims Sharpe reported that incident and others to a superior officer identified as Lieutenant Williams, who took no action. A “pattern of retaliatory conduct” toward Sharpe then began with a goal of “coercing” her to resign, the suit says.

Sharpe then spoke to an assistant warden, identified as Yolanda Pittman, who “became verbally and physically belligerent” and “had to be restrained by other employees.”

That altercation led to Sharpe and the assistant warden being placed on administrative leave. When Sharpe returned to work, the suit claims she was “subjected to false rumors from inmates, including falsity that she performed sexual favors for guards and inmates.”

Pittman is no longer at TTCC, having transferred to another facility last year.

Sharpe is seeking a jury trial and compensatory damages no less than $250,000 along with punitive damages and fees.

CoreCivic issued the following statement:

“Ensuring a safe and harassment-free environment is a top priority for CoreCivic, and we take these types of allegations very seriously. We have policies and procedures in place to prevent harassment in our workplaces and encourage employees to report potential misconduct so that appropriate action can be taken. CoreCivic denies the allegations raised in the Complaint and will be vigorously defending the action.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.