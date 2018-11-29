FCE Tour of Homes starts off Hartsville Christmas season

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Get in the holiday spirit by enjoying the 2018 FCE Christmas Tour of Homes!

This annual tour highlights beautiful homes in Trousdale County, uniquely decorated for the holiday season. The homes for this year’s tour belong to the Herbert, Barnes and Morton families.

Michael and Sandra Herbert’s home at 550 Boat Dock Road was built in 2016. The residence is a massive log home, comprising over 5,000 square feet. Jeremey and Jordan Gregory Barnes’ home, at 905 Halltown Road, was built in the 1900s. It has over 3,000 square feet and is certainly a beautiful home.

Daryll and Debra Morton’s home is located on Highway 25 and Sam Beasley Road. Built around 1850 with brick fired on the place, the former Miller house has a full basement lined with quarried limestone blocks.

For many years, this was considered one of Hartsville’s showplaces. The house fell into decline in the 1950s and was unoccupied for many years. In 2001, it was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Riley Greer, who are restoring the home and grounds to their original charm and grace.

On Thursday, Dec. 6, you can enjoy tasty refreshments beginning at 5 p.m. at the Trousdale County Community Center (located across the street from the courthouse) before joining the bus ride at 5:30 p.m. to tour the homes across the county.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the night of the Tour. Tickets may be purchased at the Trousdale County UT Extension Office, from FCE Members or at the door.

Everyone is welcome to join us for the 2018 FCE Tour of Homes. Homes are not handicap accessible and no personal vehicle may be driven to homes.

This event is sponsored by the Family & Community Education (FCE) Clubs of Trousdale County.