Fire damages Hartsville’s La Quesadilla Mexican restaurant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A fire broke out at Hartsville’s La Quesadilla Mexican restaurant in the early morning hours Tuesday and did serious damage to the building.

EMS Director Matt Batey told The Vidette emergency officials were notified around 4 a.m. of the fire. Members of the Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and were still on hand after 8 a.m.

No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

La Quesadilla owner Alberto Rodriguez said fire officials told him they believed the fire started in a gas heater on the right side of the building and spread from there.

Damage to the right side of the roof and building was noticeable from the scene.

Rodriguez said the building was insured but said it was too soon to determine the extent of damage. The restaurant will be closed until further notice, Rodriguez said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]