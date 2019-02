By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Trousdale County and most of Middle Tennessee as even more rain is headed to the area.

The watch went into effect Tuesday at noon and will continue through Thursday at 6 a.m. in Trousdale County.

Forecasters expect 2-4 inches of rain to fall through Thursday night, which could cause street flooding. Also, low-lying and poor-drainage areas could be at risk for flash flooding, as well as creeks and streams.