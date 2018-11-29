Fred’s, Rescue Squad plan toy drives for Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two toy drives are hoping to help underprivileged children in Trousdale County have a good Christmas season.

Fred’s will be holding a toy drive on Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9 at its Hartsville store, located on Broadway. Customers can purchase toys in the store and donate them.

All donated toys will go to Trousdale County’s Christmas For Kids program, which has served the community for over 30 years. The Community Help Center and Hartsville Rotary Club help coordinate the program. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Author serves as part of the Rotary committee that assists with Christmas For Kids).

Additionally, the Rescue Squad will hold its annual toy drive following the Hartsville Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Drop-offs for that toy drive can be made in the Foodland parking lot on McMurry Blvd. or by contacting the Rescue Squad at 615-374-9503.

Christmas For Kids helped over 170 local children in 2017 and organizers are currently working on this year’s program. For more information on Christmas For Kids, contact the Community Help Center at 615-374-2904, Jim Falco at 615-680-2444 or Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.