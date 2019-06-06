Fund created at Wilson Bank for injured Trousdale deputy

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A fund has been created at Hartsville’s Wilson Bank & Trust location to benefit a Trousdale County deputy who suffered serious injuries last week.

Deputy Clint Friar was struck by a pickup truck on the evening of May 28 while stopping to render assistance after a passing motorist hit a dog on East McMurry Boulevard.

According to Sheriff Ray Russell at the time, Friar was thrown about 20 feet and suffered a concussion, a broken leg, road rash and ligament and cartilage damage.

Russell told The Vidette Friar had undergone surgery to repair the broken leg and a second surgery to have his left knee reconstructed. At press time, Friar remained at Skyline Medical Center.

“He probably won’t be able to walk for about three months,” Russell said. “I don’t know when he’ll be able to come back to work.”

“They can go in and say they want to donate to Deputy Friar,” Russell said. “There’s a lot of medical bills; his wife’s missing work to care for him. It’s going to be hard on them.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the incident but no charges have been filed against the driver of the pickup truck.

Russell said the incident should remind drivers to drive slowly and take greater caution when they see the blue lights of law enforcement on the side of any road.

“People need to slow down more than what they’re doing,” Russell said. “It was a dark area and the driver couldn’t see, but he could have been driving slowly than he was.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.