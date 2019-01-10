‘Geocache’ game turns into false alarm for Sheriff’s Department

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An online game known as “geocaching” turned into something else Saturday morning when a container was suspected of being a pipe bomb.

“Geocaching” is is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called geocaches or caches, at specific locations marked by coordinates.

According to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint was made around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning of a suspicious device in the woods at the Taylor’s Landing boat dock.

Deputies responded and were assisted by both the Trousdale Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad.

Investigation determined that the item was a geocache container and was harmless, but was said to resemble a pipe bomb. At press time, it was unknown if authorities had identified who placed the item.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone participating in “geocaching” to use a clear container if possible, or one that does not appear to be suspicious.

Hyper-Reach now available: The Sheriff’s Office also wants citizens to participate in the Hyper-Reach program, an emergency notification system that utilizes multiple 911 districts in the Upper Cumberland region.

Hyper-Reach is a fast and efficient way for county emergency services and other agencies to send you a voice, text message, a TTY (teletype for the hearing impaired) message, or an alarm message, when an incident occurs and you need to be alerted. Hyper-Reach can contact, as many people as needed, from a computer or telephone.

To sign up, visit the county’s website at trousdalecountytn.gov and click on the County Officials tab, then Metro Police.

