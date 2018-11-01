Get food delivered in Hartsville – Lickety Split

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Too busy to cook dinner at home? Too busy to run out of the office for lunch? A new Hartsville business may just be the answer you need – Lickety Split Food Delivery.

Customers can order from any restaurant in Trousdale County and have their food delivered to them for a $3 fee.

Toni Bowers and Tammy Myers came up with the concept and started their delivery business last month and are already seeing positive results.

“We have the person call the restaurant, place their order and then call or text us,” said Bowers. “Tell us where to pick it up from, leave your address and we’ll get it and bring it to you!”

For fast-food restaurants, Bowers said, customers can give Lickety Split their order directly.

Lickety Split is available seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every other day by calling or texting 615-450-4411. The business accepts cash or credit/debit card.

“If we go to multiple places, it’s $3 per stop,” Bowers said. “If we go to one place and you get multiple orders,” it’s just $3.”

When asked about the possibility of expanding beyond Trousdale County, as the number of local restaurants is limited, Myers said they were looking at the possibility but that drive times might not make it practical.

“Some customers have approached us about that, but we’re doing Trousdale County right now to see how successful it will be… The problem is it’s 20, 30 minutes either way we go. It’s not cost-efficient for the customer unless they want to pay extra for another selection.”

“It took people a while to get people to realize we’re legitimate,” Bowers added. “Word of mouth is spreading from customers and people really seem to like the idea.

“It’s good for older people, people without cars… businesspeople during the day.”

The business also has a Facebook page with more information, Lickety Split Food Delivery.

“There’s a need for people around here at lunchtime… that’s who we really want to reach,” Bowers said. “Hopefully this will help!”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.