Haley’s Hearts Winter Carnival scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Haley’s Hearts Foundation is preparing to hold its ninth annual Chili Cook-off and Winter Carnival.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Attendees can eat all the chili they can handle, along with tea or lemonade. There will also be carnival games, a silent auction, vendor booths and sweets to eat! Young girls can also met and greet princesses.

All proceeds from the carnival go to assist individuals or families that have incurred significant expenses because of illness or death related to a congenital heart defect (CHD). The foundation also works to raise awareness of CHD, as well as sponsoring the Forever 5K each year.

Haley’s Hearts was founded by Ryan and Tina Chasse in memory of their daughter Haley, who passed away in 2010 at age 5 from complications caused by a CHD.

For more information on the carnival or on Haley’s Hearts Foundation, call 615-374-1326 or go online to haleyshearts.org.

