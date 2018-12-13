Hartsville celebrates Christmas with annual parade, events

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Christmas isn’t here just yet, but that didn’t keep Hartsville from enjoying its annual “Three Days of Christmas” celebration last week.

Trousdale County began its Christmas celebration on Thursday night with the FCE Candlelight Tour of Homes.

Three area homes were on display, including a pair of homes that date back to the mid-1800s.

“The Three Days of Christmas were a huge success,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen. “We had a nice turnout for the Tour of Homes with some really unique homes.”

On Friday, the Chamber debuted “Christmas at the Courthouse,” with hot chocolate, crafts, pictures with Santa Claus and a community singing of Christmas carols.

Jack McCall presented his rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a packed audience in the upstairs courtroom.

Afterward, the crowd went outside to see County Mayor Stephen Chambers officially light the county’s Christmas tree.

“The Christmas at the Courthouse was very successful,” Knudsen added, “and will become an annual event. The crafts and Santa were very popular and everyone was able to be indoors, out of the cold.”

Saturday began early with the annual Methodist Men’s Country Ham Breakfast at First United Methodist Church, followed by pictures with Santa at Wilson Bank & Trust.

The Hartsville Christmas Parade began shortly after 10 a.m., with Grand Marshal John Martin, one of only two surviving World War II veterans in Trousdale County, leading the route along McMurry Blvd, Broadway and Main Street before a packed crowd.

The entry fee for the parade, as always, was an unwrapped toy to be donated to Christmas For Kids. Parade participants came through very nicely.

Afterward, vendors set up inside the courthouse to allow folks to get in a bit of Christmas shopping.

The cold weather and threat of ice and snow didn’t keep folks from coming out to enjoy the festivities, as Hartsville saw one of the biggest parade turnouts in years.

There were over 150 registrations in the 2018 parade, and Citizens Bank took the overall grand prize for best entry.

“The parade went really well; we were able to sneak in before the rain,” Knudsen said. “Special thanks to Racheal Petty for organizing the lineup. It was really tight but we got through. Several people have told me it was the best parade they’ve seen in years. It wasn’t huge but it went very well.”

The Rescue Squad also held its annual toy drive to benefit Christmas For Kids on Saturday afternoon/evening. Organizers said on Facebook the drive collected lots of toys as well as over $1,000 in donations.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

PARADE WINNERS

Grand Prize – Citizens Bank

Best Themed – Rotary / TCHS Interact Club

Best Horse Entry – Castalian Springs Equestrian Club

Best Kids’ Entry – TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders

Best Business – Macon Power Sports

Best Church – Rocky Creek Fellowship

Best Organization – Shriners

Best Pet Entry – Trousdale County Veterinary Services

Best Motorcycle/ATV – Michelle Mahan

Best Tractor – Jerry Towns

Best Truck – Phillip Smith, Studebaker

Best Car – Jeff Gregory, 1964 Plymouth