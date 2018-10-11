Hartsville couple opens Hispanic market on Foxall Street

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville has its first Hispanic market in La Tienda Hispana La Costenita, which officially opened for business on Oct. 8.

Erick and Amber Reyes are operating the market, which carries all sorts of Hispanic food, drinks and market items. It is located at 200 Foxall Street, right behind the courthouse.

“We’re going to have Hispanic merchandise, different stuff,” Amber Reyes said.

The couple is in the process of preparing to serve hot food and has already received a passing grade from the health inspector.

“We’re going to have tacos, burritos, tortas; specialty soups on the weekends like chicken, beef and shrimp soups,” she added. “Every weekend we’re going to have something special.”

The Reyes say they want to be part of revitalizing the downtown Hartsville area.

“We want to bring some life back to the square,” Amber said.

La Tienda Hispana La Costenita will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

