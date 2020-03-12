Hartsville displays giving heart with tornado relief efforts

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville residents and businesses have teamed up to display their giving spirit in the aftermath of last week’s tornadoes that did severe damage in Middle Tennessee.

Carey Pediatrics, Livingston Family Practice and Hartsville Foodland each have been collecting donations of water, food, clothing and other needed supplies. As of Monday, at least five trailers of supplies had been delivered to both Wilson and Putnam counties.

“When I first started, I just wanted to do something to help. I didn’t think I’d get very much; I was content to get one trailer,” said Mark Presley, assistant manager at Hartsville Foodland.

Presley’s wife Misty, a fifth-grade teacher at Trousdale Elementary, has also brought artwork her students had made. They will be taken to tornado victims and first responders at a future date.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the support of the community,” Presley added. ‘We’re definitely a giving town.”

Dr. Jack Carey’s office also has collected and delivered supplies to those in need.

“We decided to start taking up donations for disaster relief,” Carey said. “We got together with Amanda Livingston and teamed up and started promoting each other’s pages…”

Carey said he had collected a trailer full of supplies at his location, to go with two trailers at Livingston Family Practice.

Along with water and food, cleaning supplies have been high on the wish list. Carey said the fire department donated a pallet full of trash bags to the relief efforts.

“We have been able to target those things that are needed,” Carey added.

Bobby Livingston estimated they had collected around 500 cases of water and between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds of food.

“People have dropped stuff off; driving it up is all I do,” he said.

Tri-County Electric has also assisted with relief efforts, sending two crews of 12 men to the Upper Cumberland area to help with restoration of electric service. Three digger trucks and three bucket trucks left out of Lafayette, Westmoreland and Scottsville, Ky.

Two of the workers, Jordan Green and Jordan Halliburton, are Hartsville residents.

Hartsville Foodland, along with Hartsville’s Head Start and Trousdale County Schools, have also kicked off a school supply drive to benefit students in Lebanon and Wilson County.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]