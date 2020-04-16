Hartsville grocery stores adjust to customer needs during crisis

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s grocery stores have mostly weathered the initial storm of activity that came with the onset of coronavirus in Middle Tennessee and Trousdale County.

Some shelves remain at least partially empty, but not to the extent they were when the crisis first hit and shoppers flocked in undreamed-of numbers.

Early on, a number of those shoppers were coming from outside Hartsville and Trousdale County. But managers at both Foodland and Piggly Wiggly said they were now seeing fewer out-of-town customers, which was easing the stress on supply chains.

“That’s died down mostly,” said Mark Presley, assistant manager at Foodland. “We still see a lot of new faces, but we’re getting more from Castalian Springs. Instead of going to Gallatin, they’re coming here.”

“Our business has been good,” added Mike Reese, owner of Hartsville’s Piggly Wiggly. “It’s increased; I think with more people at home and no school, a lot of people are staying home and not going out to restaurants.”

“There were a lot of (out-of-town customers) early, but since then it’s died down,” added Jackie Halliburton, Piggly Wiggly’s manager.

Aside from toilet paper and cleaning supplies, other items that became scarce were dried beans, rice, canned soups and other easy-to-prepare foods. Some of those remain tough to find at times and some items – such as ground beef and paper products – still have a purchase limit.

Deliveries have returned to a fairly normal schedule, with three trucks per week coming to Foodland and a similar number at Piggly Wiggly.

“We’re getting bigger trucks, but we’re still limited in what we can order right now,” said Mark Presley, assistant manager at Foodland. “We’re in a lot better shape. Our suppliers have thousands of stores to serve, so it’s difficult sometimes.”

“The first week we had a lot of trouble getting product in,” Halliburton added. “But we’re slowly getting more and more every week. We’re getting close to where we need to be.”

Both stores have adjusted their normal routines, with Foodland giving priority to seniors from 7-8 a.m. each day to allow those most susceptible to coronavirus the opportunity to shop in less crowded aisles.

“We’ll be doing this every day till this is over with,” Presley said. “It gives the elderly or anyone with illness the chance to come in.”

Presley said the response from the community has been supportive, saying, “It’s been going really good.”

Piggly Wiggly has not set aside a “senior shopping time” at present, but Reese said, “we would encourage them to come early, as that’s our slowest time.”

Both stores have marked spaces six feet apart near the registers to encourage “social distancing.”

Foodland has also added curbside pickup for those who call ahead at 615-374-2774. Volunteers will also make home deliveries in Trousdale County at no cost.

“If they place the order, we’ll fill it and call them when it’s ready. Then when they call and tell us they’re on the way, we’ll take it out to them,” Presley said, adding that “several” people were taking the store up on the pick-up or delivery options.

Management at Hartsville’s Dollar General store acknowledged an increase in customer traffic, but referred all other inquiries to the company’s corporate office.

All three stores have seen business boom, but everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal.

“We’re glad to see the increase in business, but we’d much rather it have been without this crisis,” Reese said. “But whatever happens, we will be here to take care of our customers.”

