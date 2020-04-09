Hartsville has its own Blessing Box

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Blessing Box is offering supplies as necessary to those in need in our community.

The brainchild of Mark and Misty Presley, the Blessing Box contains various canned goods and other supplies available for anyone who might need them.

People are also encouraged to share supplies by restocking the box, which is located at the corner of Greentop Street and Court Street in downtown Hartsville.

Mark Presley said he got the idea from similar Blessing Boxes that can be seen via social media all over the place.

“We wanted to come up with a way that if somebody needs something, no matter what day or time, that it’s available for them,” he said.

“We can already tell that some of it’s being used. We’ve had people drop stuff off too.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]