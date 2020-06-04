Hartsville Little League says ‘Play Ball!’

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Baseball season is returning to Hartsville – just a little later than originally planned.

The Hartsville Little League announced last week that it would begin practices on June 1 with the season expected to begin June 15.

Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group issued guidance last week for youth sporting events and Executive Order 38 clarified some of that guidance.

Teams took the field Monday evening and players seemed excited to be able to play ball.

“We’re glad to be able to have some sort of season, even if it’s a shortened one,” said Joe Cornwell, president of the Hartsville Little League.

Coaches held a meeting with league officials last week to go over the guidelines and procedures for resuming play. Those guidelines were also posted on the league’s Facebook page and include:

During team practices, kids must spread out along the fences to hang their bags instead of storing in the dugout.

No sharing of equipment between players. The league has purchased extra catchers’ gear for two players per team.

There will not be an umpire behind home plate. Instead umpires’ on-field positions will be worked out between the umpire coordinator and umpires.

No handshakes will be allowed after games.

Team coolers will not be allowed.

Bathrooms and concessions will be open but people are asked to maintain social distancing.

“We do realize these things can be a burden from what we are used to doing,” the league said in a statement. “For now, we must do our very best to abide by these guidelines so the kids can enjoy this season.”

Cornwell said the season would run through the end of July if all goes as planned, with eight to 12 games per team. Hartsville Little League will also coordinate its game and practice schedules with the youth football league, which also expects to begin in late July, to allow for children who play both sports.

“We don’t want the kids who want to play both to have to choose, so we’ve already worked out the schedule with them,” he said.

The league guidelines also state that spectators will not be allowed in the bleachers, which will instead be used by the teams instead of dugouts. Spectators will be asked to sit along the fences while maintaining social distancing. Cornwell said that could change though.

“Hopefully going forward more restrictions will be lifted and we can get back to normal. Please do your part to help us have a safe and successful season and be flexible, as we know things will change,” the league said via Facebook.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]