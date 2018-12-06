Hartsville readies for Three Days of Christmas

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Depending on the day the past week, we’ve been wearing winter coats, rain gear or shorts, but the calendar says it is time for the Three Days of Christmas!

Again this year, we’ll kick off the celebration with the Candlelight Tour of Homes on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Community Center. Light refreshments will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. and the tour will begin promptly at 5:30. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and are available at the Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the UT Extension Office.

We’re trying something new this year on Friday evening, Dec. 7. The Chamber will be sponsoring “Christmas at the Court House” beginning at 6 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus. All youth are invited to meet Santa and share their wish lists. There will also be craft time, cookies and hot chocolate available.

Beginning at 7 p.m., we’ll have a sing-along of Christmas classics in the upstairs courtroom.

Immediately following the sing-along, Jack McCall will share his performance of “A Christmas Carol.” I think it is best described as a one-man play. This is a must-see event AND this year it will be presented in a warm, comfortable environment! Please make plans to attend.

We’ll then move outside and sing “O Tannenbaum” and light the Christmas tree. Look for the original art ornaments made by the elementary school students displayed on the evergreen roping around the courthouse. Thanks to CoreCivic for providing the materials!

All of the events on Friday evening are FREE and open to the public! I hope you’ll join us as we share the spirit of the season.

Saturday, Dec. 8, kicks off with the annual Men’s Country Ham Breakfast sponsored by the Hartsville United Methodist Church beginning at 7 a.m. There will also be a bazaar and bake sale!

The annual Christmas Parade steps off at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.” The grand marshal of the parade will be John Martin, a World War II veteran and the longest-living Yellow Jacket. The Shriners will also be an important part of our parade, providing great entertainment with their antics.

Immediately following the parade, there will be shopping in the courthouse. Stop in and pick up unique gifts to finish off that shopping list – and support our local businesses!