Hartsville restaurants take cautious approach to reopening

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Most of Hartsville’s restaurants are taking a cautious approach despite Gov. Bill Lee allowing them to reopen under certain conditions this week.

Restaurants in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties were allowed to reopen under certain conditions, such as keeping diners six feet apart and only seating 50 percent of capacity. Retail establishments were to be allowed to reopen Wednesday under similar conditions.

Thus far, only Harper’s Early Bird Café and Highway Food Mart (formerly Oldham’s) have chosen to reopen their dining room areas. Keller’s is scheduled to open on Friday, May 1, but the bar will remain closed.

Lilla Brewington, the owner of Early Bird, told The Vidette business was steady Monday morning, even with the restrictions. She has adjusted the hours somewhat, opening at 8 a.m. for the time being, she said.

Most restaurants are sticking with the drive-thru or takeout only options for now and stated their intentions via social media.

“We have decided that we will stay on Take out and delivery orders only for a little while longer until we think of the best way to keep everybody, employees and customers, safe,” stated Hartsville Taco Co. on its Facebook page.

The Mexican Grilled Cheese echoed similar thoughts, stating, “We have decided to wait a little bit longer before we re-open our dining rooms to ensure the safety of our employees and costumers.”

Dillehay’s Café said it would continue to operate out of its food trailer, which has been set up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday along McMurry Blvd. next to Walgreens.

Pig Pen Barbeque also stated it would remain drive-thru only for a while longer.

Gov. Bill Lee emphasized the need at his Monday press briefing for businesses to take the “Tennessee Pledge” as he begins to reopen the state’s economy.

The pledge asks businesses to provide safe working conditions that protect their employees and customers. According to the state, the plan also “asks employees to commit to protecting themselves, their co-workers and the customers they serve. Finally, we encourage every Tennessee resident to be on the same team with our businesses: act responsibly by following recommended guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and wearing protective equipment when appropriate.”

Lee also announced that hospitals and physicians would be allowed to resume screenings and elective procedures this week.

On Tuesday, the state released guidance for gyms and exercise facilities, which will be allowed to reopen May 1. Among the guidelines are limiting occupancy to 50 percent and disinfecting high-touch surfaces every two hours.

Guidelines for churches were expected to be released later this week.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 Contributing: Staff reports