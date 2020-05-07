Hartsville salons reopen for waiting customers

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s salons were back open Wednesday and business was booming.

After Gov. Bill Lee mandated on April 28 that barbershops and hair salons be among the entities that would remain closed until May 29, he did an about-face one day later, amending his executive order to allow businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services – such as hair salons, barbershops, massage therapists and nail technicians – to reopen this week.

Connie Harris, one of the beauticians at Southern Shears Salon, was working on her first customer of the day at 7 a.m.

“Twelve hours a day, six days a week… till the end of my life,” she joked about her schedule. “Because we can only do one client at a time, it’s going to be different. They have to wait in their car and you don’t know if they’re going to be five minutes early or 10 minutes late.”

Cayla Anderson, owner of Southern Shears, said they would adjust their hours somewhat to be able to see more clients.

“Some of us will be coming in early and staying late, especially since we can only see one client at a time,” Anderson said. “We want to try to get those people in who have been waiting for weeks.”

Dana Landreth, owner of Nails by Dana, was also seeing her first client of the day bright and early at 7.

“I sure am ready to be back to work,” she said.

Over at Total Image Salon, owner Regina White said she was “excited” to be able to start seeing clients.

“I’ve never imagined seeing anything like this,” White said. “It’s been a hard time being off this long.”

The reopening does come with numerous safety requirements.

Under Gov. Lee’s order, there won’t be anyone allowed to wait for his/her appointment in the shops. Only 50 percent of the number of workstations can be utilized. Clean or disposable capes and linens must be provided for each client, and areas that are used must be cleaned and sanitized between each client.

Stylists must wear facemasks, and both stylists and clients must wash their hands before the service is provided.

“We’re cleaning our chairs between every client, washing our hands between every client, sanitizing,” Anderson said. “Normally we could be coloring one and cut while the other waits, but we’re doing one customer at a time to limit the people coming in the building.”

Regardless of the safety precautions, all are ready to be back in business.

“It has been rough,” Harris added. “I feel bad for the younger hairdressers who can’t work and haven’t had time to save up money.”

Everyone said they had stayed busy with various projects, such as building a porch, cooking, housecleaning and more.

“I certainly haven’t been bored!” Harris said.

According to the ladies at Southern Shears, the federal CARES Act was not helpful during the closure, even though state and federal governments eased the restrictions on self-employed individuals.

“I applied (for PPE small business loan) but never got anything,” Harris said. “I’m on a hairdressers’ page on Facebook. A lot of those people applied but never got any money either.”

“I only got $26 a week,” added Hannah Brooke Ellis.

“Financially, it’s been an adjustment,” Anderson said. “I didn’t file for unemployment because I talked to so many who went through the process and found they didn’t qualify.

“Luckily I have a husband who is still working and is considered essential!”

