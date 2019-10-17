Hartsville’s First Baptist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

First Baptist Church of Hartsville will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at its 11 a.m. worship service.

The church was organized in 1869 with 24 members. In 1884, the church purchased property on Church Street and built a sanctuary. The building was remodeled in 1927 and Sunday school rooms were added. A basement was dug in 1933 to add more space, and in 1951 the building was bricked and more space added.

The present parsonage was built in 1957 on River Street on property donated by the E.J. Parker family.

A need for expansion led the church to purchase the site of the Earl Littleton Furniture Store in 1974. That would be used for added classroom space.

As God continued to bless First Baptist with growth, the members opted to build a new church on property obtained on East McMurry Boulevard in 1976-77. The new building could seat up to 400 people, contained classroom space and had a separate building which allowed for a small gym for recreational activities, as well as a small kitchen.

First Baptist Church is grateful for its past, but is also gloriously looking to its future as it celebrates 150 years. The church will continue to witness and minister to this community, according to God’s will.