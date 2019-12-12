Hartsville’s Three Days of Christmas

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Get ready for the Three Days of Christmas in Hartsville – and keep your fingers crossed for good weather!

You still have time to purchase your advance tickets for $12 for the Candlelight Tour of Homes. Tickets will also be available at the door of the Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 12. Refreshments begin at 5 p.m. with the buses leaving promptly at 5:30. Advance tickets are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the UT Extension Office. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes go towards scholarships to 4-H Youth Camps.

Join us for free fun for the entire family on Friday, Dec. 13, at Christmas at the Courthouse. Beginning at 5 p.m., all children are invited to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and share their wish lists. Pictures will also be available courtesy of Amanda Carman. Children and their parents can enjoy craft time, cookies and hot chocolate.

Beginning at 6 p.m., The Trousdale County Elementary School Singers Club will perform in the upstairs courtroom. Immediately following the singers’ concert, join us for a Christmas carol sing-a-long and a unique skit featuring the Twelve Days of Christmas. Next we’ll head outside for the official lighting of the Christmas Tree. This year’s tree is a real beauty! Look for the original art ornaments made by the elementary school students displayed on the evergreen roping around the courthouse. Thanks to Trousdale Turner Correctional Center for providing the wooden ornaments.

Saturday, Dec. 14 kicks off with the annual Men’s Country Ham Breakfast sponsored by the Hartsville United Methodist Church, beginning at 7 a.m. There will also be a bazaar and bake sale. Tickets in advance at and the door are just $5.

The annual Christmas Parade steps off at 10 a.m. with Jimmy Anthony as the 2019 Grand Marshal. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.” The Shriners will once again lead off our parade with their entertaining antics. Look for this to be one of our biggest parades with several new entries, including the Westmoreland Marching Band. You may drop off your parade entry fee – a new, unwrapped child’s toy – this week at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust or the Administration Building.

Cheer on your favorite parade entries as they compete for 12 trophies. Don’t forget to watch for Santa, his elves and the reindeer!

Please make this a safe parade by keeping children off the street and away from the parade entries.

I’d like to add a special “Thank You” to all of the volunteers who donate their time and talents to make the Three Days of Christmas such a special community event.