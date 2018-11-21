Historical Society receives book on local African-American history

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

At the Nov. 10 meeting of the Trousdale County Historical Society, Bobby Joe Lewis made a presentation to the group.

Lewis is a local authority on the history of Trousdale County’s African-American community. A retired teacher, Lewis has spent most of his life listening to the elders of the community tell how things used to be in Hartsville and the county.

But Bobby Joe Lewis did more than just listen. He wrote things down!

Now after having spent two years gathering his notes and old photos together, he had put together a large notebook of local black history.

At the November meeting of the county historical society, Lewis presented the huge book to president John Oliver.

The book details school history, people, sports and community events as told to Lewis and from his own recollections, having witnessed many years of happenings himself.

The book will rest with the county historical society temporarily, as it is Lewis’ intention for it to take its place in the restored old Ward School building, when the Ward School Community Preservation Association finishes with its restoration and opens it as a community center.

Future generations of county residents will then be able to appreciate all the work and effort that Lewis has put into this notebook as they thumb through its many pages.

But since history is never ending and constantly adding new pages, both Lewis and Oliver would love for you to contact them if you have pictures or recollections to add to this book.