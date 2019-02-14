Hotel representative addresses Chamber of Commerce

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce welcomed a representative from a hotel chain as its guest speaker at last week’s meeting.

Jeremy Griesbach, President of Development for Cobblestone Hotels, spoke on what a proposed hotel could bring to Trousdale County and attempted to address concerns that have risen from members of the community.

Cobblestone is one of two hotel chains to have been in contact with the Chamber after a hotel feasibility study was conducted last year by county government. That study found that Trousdale County could support a 47-room hotel.

“In 10 years we’ve gone from four hotels to 134 now open,” Griesbach told the audience. “We span 26 states, as far east as Pennsylvania and upstate New York, as far south at Texas, as far west as Idaho.”

Cobblestone specializes in hotels in smaller communities, with Griesbach calling them “upper midscale” in quality, similar to a Hampton Inn.

“Probably 80 to 90 percent (of the hotels) are in communities with 3,000 to 10,000,” Griesbach said.

Cobblestone currently has no presence in Tennessee, but plans to begin construction of one in Elizabethton in East Tennessee sometime this year.

Griesbach said each Cobblestone has refrigerators and microwaves in every room, pillowtop mattresses, 42-inch televisions, free hot breakfast and a beer/wine lounge.

“One of the things in talking with local people is lots of concerns that we’re going to end up with a hotel with nothing but methheads, bedbugs and people we don’t want hanging out,” Griesbach said. “That’s not what we’re going for. We’re looking at spending $4 million to $5 million on this project. Our rates are going to average $90, so hopefully that will keep that element out.”

Griesbach added that rooms are checked at least every other day at other Cobblestone locations to ensure that no illicit activities are taking place on hotel property.

The Chamber is currently working to secure local investors to fund 30 percent – or roughly $1.5 million – of the cost. Investors must be qualified with sufficient net worth or annual income to be able to take part. Finding a suitable property in Hartsville is also an area the Chamber is working with Cobblestone on.

Griesbach played up the potential economic impact a hotel could have on Trousdale County beyond the facility itself.

“You have a lot of people coming here, whether it’s to visit people, business, funerals, reunions,” Griesbach said. “Ninety percent of those are going 20 miles down the road to find a place nice enough to stay at.

“They’re not eating here, shopping here, buying gas, spending money in town. Normally a hotel room averages $150-200 in spending at other businesses.”

In last week’s Vidette, Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen estimated that a hotel/motel tax could bring almost $50,000 in revenue to county government, based on a 70 percent occupancy rate.

“If we put it in the right location, it’s only going to benefit the area around there, with property values increasing and hopefully leading to more development,” Griesbach said.

Based on the feasibility study, Cobblestone projects a 47-room, two-story hotel with five extended-stay suites, 10 king-size rooms and the rest queen-size. It would have no swimming pool or meeting room, but would have a convenience center and workout room.

Cobblestone owns a management company to operate its facilities and a construction company to build hotels. Griesbach estimated a hotel would bring eight to 10 full-time jobs to Hartsville, based on Cobblestone’s other facilities.

As the Chamber is still working to secure the investment group no timeline for opening a hotel was offered, but Griesbach did say the typical contract called for opening eight months after construction began.

The Chamber posted video of Griesbach’s talk to Youtube for anyone interested in learning more about a potential hotel.

