By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

In addition to county spending, the amount of debt incurred by Trousdale County over the last four years is another hot topic in the mayoral race between Carroll Carman and Stephen Chambers.

According to records from the state comptroller’s office, for fiscal year 2014-15 Trousdale County owed a total of $7,158,168. That total included county government and the school system.

For fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30, 2017, Trousdale County had $15,200,659 in debt, which included obligations by county government, the school system and the Water Department.

During Monday’s meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee, Carman provided a spreadsheet listing the county’s debts broken down by department, along with interest rates, principal and interest due for 2018-19 and payoff dates.

As of July 1, 2018, the total amount was $15,755,891. Of that amount, $1,182,621 is principal that is scheduled to be paid over the next year, with an additional $404,835 in interest. Those numbers do not include payments by the Water Department to cover its portion of the debt.

Of the $15.755 million total, $2.582,000 is debt owed by county government, with the majority of that being $1.75 million for the new justice center. $7,541,698.46 of the total debt is owed by the school system, which includes payments still being made on the high school (covered by the wheel tax), a new HVAC system at the elementary school and energy-efficient upgrades at all three schools.

The company that did the energy-efficient work, as part of the contract, guaranteed that energy savings would cover all costs of the loan, which as of July 1 stood at $1.3 million. Should it not, the company is obligated by the contract to pay the difference rather than the school system.

$5,632,192.58 of the county’s debt is owed by the Water Department, primarily in two USDA Rural Development loans that helped pay for the new sewer plant and other water upgrades. That debt is paid by the utility’s ratepayers and incurs no county tax money.

“The payment on that (water) debt is $17,000 per month,” Carman said. “CoreCivic is paying us $47,000 per month. That leaves $30,000 per month that our water utility is able to keep rates low and look at expanding projects to help our community grow.”

That CoreCivic payment was set for 42 months, after which the prison will be billed strictly on water usage. Beeler said the actual water usage currently was lower than initial estimates.

“The loan has to be set in the name of county government, but the county does not pay any funds for these water loans,” added County Commission Chairman Mark Beeler, who also sits on the Water Board.

Both mayoral candidates spoke about Trousdale County’s debt but offered differing views. Chambers said he was concerned by the rising debt and said he felt taxpayers were also concerned about paying that back in the future.

“My concern is we have taken on more debt and we have to pay that back,” Chambers said. “It more than doubled (in four years) and has to be paid back.

“People are concerned that they’re seeing debt increase and they’re afraid their property tax is going to rise… It’s a valid concern.”

Carman, meanwhile, defended the increase as investment in various infrastructure needs that had long been neglected and also said the county was in solid position to repay the monies owed.

“It allows for us to make improvements and make corrections and it not be laborious to the taxpayer,” Carman said.

According to the monthly trustee’s report provided to commissioners, Trousdale County has approximately $3.5 million in its general fund balance and $953,000 in its Urban Services fund balance. Other reported fund balances were $444,000 (Solid Waste), $565,000 (Ambulance Service), $352,000 (Debt Service) and $852,000 (Education Debt Service).

“Debt is not a bad thing if you can service the payments and handle it within your budget,” Beeler said. “This county’s not greatly in debt.”

“I’m not trying to paste anyone in a bad light,” Chambers said. “But the numbers show our debt has gone up. I’m concerned about that and a lot of other people are too.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.