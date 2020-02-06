Industrial board’s land sale hits snag; board doesn’t hold deed

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The proposed sale of property in Hartsville’s industrial park by the Industrial Development Board has hit a snag in that the property was never actually transferred to the board’s ownership.

At a special called meeting Jan. 31 to update board members, chairman Mark Beeler said that research had found that title to the property at the corner of Industrial Park Drive and Halltown Road was supposed to have been deeded to the ID Board in 2004 but was never actually completed.

“What we uncovered is that the tract of land we’re attempting to sell to Mr. Anderson has never been deeded over into the name of the Industrial Development Board,” Beeler said. “It is still held in the name of Trousdale County.”

The property is under contract to Steve Anderson of Carthage, who wants to open a meat processing plant on the site.

In 2004, the County Commission passed a resolution authorizing the transfer of tracts in the industrial park to the ID Board. That resolution called for the county mayor and/or economic development board to make the transfer and that step never occurred.

Beeler added that previous sales of property in the industrial park had run into the same issue over the years but had been corrected in the process of the sale.

The ID Board is expected to make a formal request for the transfer of property at the next meeting of the Economic Development Committee, which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Beeler said after consulting with County Attorney Branden Bellar, the recommendation was to extend the contract by 60 days to allow time for the county to make the formal transfer of property.

“We just can’t provide a clean title at this time,” Beeler said.

Board members approved the 60-day contract extension, with Heather Bay voting against the extension.

Bay motioned to cancel the contract entirely and start the process over again, but that motion failed for lack of a second. Other board members and Anderson noted that canceling the contract could cause problems with the Small Business Administration and federal tax programs Anderson is planning to utilize.

“It’s an unfortunate thing, but this is not Mr. Anderson’s fault. It’s something that has to be done… I don’t think we have a choice,” said board member Bryan King.

