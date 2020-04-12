Inmate at Trousdale Turner tests positive for COVID-19

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

TDOC sent out a press release Sunday afternoon regarding testing at other facilities. That release also stated, “…one inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has tested positive and two inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex tested positive.

“The Department is currently conducting contact tracing at both facilities. Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing. All staff and inmates have received cloth masks, and they are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the TDH to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the TDOC statement said.

Sources told The Vidette that one inmate pod was currently under quarantine and that other inmates were being observed for symptoms.

CoreCivic’s public affairs office referred further questions to TDOC and linked to a previous statement on the company’s COVID-19 response.