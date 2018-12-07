Inmate found hanging in cell at Trousdale Turner prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was found dead Thursday evening in what is believed to be a suicide.

Sources told The Vidette the inmate was found hanging in his cell. Trousdale County EMS responded to the scene.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued a statement.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 6, officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center found an inmate unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt. A medical code was called, responding staff began performing CPR, and EMS was called to the facility. Following transport to an area medical facility, the inmate was pronounced dead.

“We immediately notified our partners at the Tennessee Department of Corrections. The incident is being investigated by TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance. CoreCivic is cooperating fully with the investigation. All further inquiries should be directed to the TDOC Communications Division.”

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said the inmate’s identity could not be released until proper notifications had been made.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.