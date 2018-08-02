LifePoint announces sale that includes Trousdale hospital

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A private equity firm has announced its intention to purchase a chain of hospitals that includes Trousdale Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.

LifePoint Health, which owns 70 hospitals in 22 states, will be bought by Apollo Global Management in a deal estimated at $5.6 billion. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and must also be approved by LifePoint shareholders. Both companies said in statements they expected the purchase to completed in a matter of months.

Under the deal, Apollo would combine LifePoint with Apollo’s system operator, RCCH Healthcare Partners, to form a health care provider with more than 12,000 licensed beds, over $8 billion in pro forma 2017 revenues, and 7,000 affiliated physicians.

William F. Carpenter III, chairman and chief executive officer of LifePoint, said in a press statement, “LifePoint and RCCH are aligned in our missions and commitment to ensuring that non-urban communities across the country have access to quality care, close to home. Together, we can extend this shared focus while generating new opportunities for growth and partnerships that will help us navigate the changing healthcare industry dynamics. I am eager to work with the outstanding teams at LifePoint and RCCH as we continue advancing high quality patient care and Making Communities Healthier.”

Whether the sale will lead to any changes at Trousdale Medical Center is unclear. Hospital CEO Mike Herman was not immediately available for comment.

However, one employee told The Vidette they had been told it was “business as usual.”

The hospital has invested approximately $1 million in the last 18 months into equipment upgrades and other work on the facility to improve patient care.

A recent report from the Tennessee Hospital Association cited Trousdale Medical Center for providing 56 jobs and an economic impact of $4,664,014 in Trousdale County.

Contributing: Staff reports