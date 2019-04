By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Bill & Wilma Ballou, lifelong residents of the Green Grove community, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 14 from noon-4 p.m. at the Hartsville Community Center, 301 E. Main Street, Hartsville.

The family wishes all friends and family to join with us in celebrating 60 years of happy memories.

Light hors o’devours, cake and drinks will be served. Please bring no gifts except for your presence.