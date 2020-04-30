Mass COVID-19 testing starting at Trousdale Turner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Over a third of inmates tested last week for COVID-19 at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center came back with positive results, CoreCivic announced Monday.

In a Monday press release, the company stated that testing was conducted on April 21 and April 23 at the Hartsville prison.

The company’s numbers stated that 88 positive cases were found out of 233 inmates tested. But on Tuesday, CoreCivic announced that there were 93 inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the facility.

CoreCivic’s Public Affairs office said by email that the cases were in two pods previously found to have positive cases of COVID-19. The specific pods were not identified.

The company also announced Tuesday mass testing for all employees and contractors at the prison beginning Wednesday. The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced that all TTCC inmates would be tested.

“Based on the return of several positive COVID-19 test results at TTCC, the Department of Correction directed the facility to provide additional testing for inmates. CoreCivic is collaborating with the department in this effort,” TDOC’s statement said.

“The mass employee testing initiative follows last week’s targeted testing of the inmate population that resulted in 88 additional inmates confirmed positive for COVID-19. At this time, there are a total of 93 confirmed inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the facility. The employees are self-isolating at home and are in regular communication with their healthcare provider,” CoreCivic added in its statement. “All of the inmates were asymptomatic at the time of testing. The facility is currently conducting contact tracing for all staff and inmates.”

During Monday’s County Commission meeting, Mayor Stephen Chambers said he would be meeting with the warden and EMS Director Matt Batey to discuss plans for transporting multiple inmates if it became necessary.

Questions regarding the isolation of inmates with COVID-19 were referred to the company’s media statement on its website.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections updated its numbers on Monday for all prisons in the state, which listed 91 total cases at Trousdale Turner out of 248 total tests with 10 results pending.

Statewide, TDOC’s report listed 747 cases of coronavirus in state prisons out of 3,810 inmates tested.

