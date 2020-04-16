Mike Potts announces candidacy for Assessor of Property

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Mike Potts is announcing his candidacy for the office of Trousdale County Assessor of Property.

Potts is a lifelong resident of Trousdale County and grew up in the Rocky Creek community. He is the son of Elton and Linda Potts and currently lives in Hartsville with his wife, Leigh Ann, and their two daughters, Braylee and Mileigh. The family attends Enon Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Potts has served on the Trousdale County Board of Equalization for the past two years, where he has listened to property appraisal appeals and has learned how to fairly assess the value of properties.

He has also volunteered with youth athletics in Trousdale County since he was a junior at Trousdale County High School. He served as senior class president and lettered in basketball all four years before graduating in 1995. After graduating from MTSU in 2000, he became a high school agriculture teacher and head boys’ basketball coach at Trousdale County for seven seasons. For the past 12 years, Potts has been teaching at Westmoreland High School.

“I am looking forward to being back home,” Potts said. “I have always loved giving back to my community through volunteering, contributing to civic organizations, and supporting local charities. I love this small town and its people, and I believe I could make a positive impact on Trousdale County as Assessor of Property. If elected, I will appraise and assess properties fairly and honestly. I would be honored to serve the people of my hometown!”

“I would sincerely like to take this opportunity to ask you for your support and vote in the Aug. 6 election.”