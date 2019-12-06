Multiple online fundraisers benefitting family of Ridge Williams

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Across the Midstate, people are rallying in support of a young child fighting for his life.

Multiple fundraisers, including a GoFundMe page, have been set up to benefit the family of Ridge Williams, a 7-month-old boy.

According to media reports earlier this week, the child swallowed a pacifier on Dec. 2 and suffered an airway obstruction while with a babysitter, who phoned 911. Trousdale County EMS responded and transported Ridge to Sumner Regional Medical Center. He was later transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and according to the most recent media reports was in critical condition.

Among the fundraisers are T-shirts from Rustic Lillee Creations, a Hartsville-based company, and a raffle for a family portrait from Theia Jordan Photography. As of Friday morning, the raffle had over 130 entries while the T-shirts had dozens of pre-orders.

The T-shirt can be ordered through Rustic Lillee Creations’ Facebook page through Friday, Dec. 13. The photo raffle will go through Sunday evening.

“I chose to help Ridge and his family by making the shirts because I just became a mother and I could not imagine the pain they are having to go through right now. There isn’t anything any of us could do to make that pain go away but to know they have so many people sending prayers and love their way may comfort them in some way,” Rustic ownership said via Facebook.

A GoFundMe page, Baby Ridge’s Medical Expenses, has been created and as of Friday morning had raised over $4,200 of a $5,000 goal.

On Friday, The Jewelers of Lebanon announced via its Facebook page that it would donate a minimum of 5 percent of its weekend sales to the family. Patriot Armory Gun & Pawn, located in Carthage, announced on its Facebook page that it would raffle a rifle and shotgun, with proceeds going to the family.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]