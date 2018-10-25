New day, new policies at Trousdale County’s animal shelter

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s animal shelter has a new director and new policies in place to help reduce the number of stray dogs in Hartsville.

Karen Grisham is running the facility, located next to the Convenience Center at 565 Industrial Park Drive.

“We’re actually operating like a shelter, instead of a dog pound,” Grisham told The Vidette. “You can no longer just bring dogs here and we don’t pick up any dogs.”

Grisham is the owner of Kritter Kuts & Suds and has a long background in caring for animals.

“Every animal that leaves here is spayed and neutered; adopters are screened – it wasn’t always like that,” she said.

The County Commission approved a number of policy changes to the animal shelter earlier this year, covering fees, drop-offs, penalties for irresponsible owners and more.

Dogs roaming at large who are brought to the shelter will be subject to the following fees once the owner is identified:

$20 per day for boarding, not to exceed a total of $200;

Up to $30 for care, including Dhpp, bordatella, de-worming, flea & tick prevention, and;

A $50 fee if proof of rabies vaccination is not provided within 10 days of intake.

“The first fees we have cover the treatment to keep our population healthy,” said Lisa Steva, who volunteers with the shelter and also runs Fix Trousdale, a spay/neuter program that offers low-cost services. “It’s a very fair fee.”

Additionally, persons violating the ordinance about dogs roaming at large “shall be fined not less than $50 for each offense,” the law states, with each day of violation counting as a separate offense. The ordinance does state that no person shall be fined more than $500.

Grisham, as shelter director, or the Animal Control Board have the authority to waive any penalties if the situation warrants it.

“Once (owners) understand what’s going on, it’s actually been a positive,” Grisham said. “We’ve had call after call from people but once we talk to them, they find out who owns a dog and it gets to stay home and not come here.”

After five days at the shelter, any dog is available for adoption or rescue. Dogs are advertised on social media, including the shelter’s Facebook page, and on public notice boards in the community. Adoption requests are screened to ensure a dog is going to a good home.

While having a dog euthanized is possible depending on necessity, Grisham said, “Our goal is not to do that.”

Steva said there are a number of stories on the shelter’s Facebook page of dogs being adopted out who are thriving in their new homes.

Grisham said a strong core of volunteers helps the shelter run smoothly, but new volunteers are always welcome.

“They’re great!” she said. “They help fix gates, have fixed our bathtub, odd & end repairs as well as helping out with the dogs. That’s what we’re running on, volunteers.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter can contact Grisham at 615-680-4022 or can email animalshelter@trousdalecountytn.gov.

The community has also shown support for the shelter, with volunteers dropping off supplies on a regular basis. Children at the Early Learning Preschool also have drawn pictures that will be hung in the shelter for dogs and visitors to enjoy.

Grisham said donations are welcome, whether money, dry food, towels, toys or other.

“We have a want list on our Facebook page (HTCAnimalShelter),” Steva said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.