New year, new location for Hartsville’s Community Help Center

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Community Help Center is preparing to move to a new and more visible location.

Beginning on Jan. 3, the Help Center will be at 120A McMurry Blvd., the former site of Razors Barbershop (next to Community Cash Advance).

“We needed a new start and wanted some changes,” said store manager Tawana Flatt. “The board had been looking for a new site for some time. It’s going to save us significantly in the long run.”

The center will be open at its current location on Main Street on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 20, according to Flatt.

“The store will close on Dec. 20 and we will reopen Jan. 3 with the food pantry to start with at the new location,” Flatt said. “I doubt we can get everything moved for the thrift store by then.”

The Community Help Center’s food pantry helps around 160 Trousdale County residents on a monthly basis. Sales at the thrift store help support the center’s mission as well.

Flatt did not give a timeframe for the reopening of the thrift store but said it would be as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to put in shelving and set the whole thing up,” she said.

The Help Center is looking for donations of shelves and racks that can be used in the new location. Volunteers to help with the move are also welcome.

Store hours will remain the same at the new site: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donations will still be accepted at the Main Street location until Dec. 20, but Flatt said waiting until the new location opens in January would help by reducing the number of items to be moved.

After the new site opens, the center asks that donations be brought when the store is open so that items do not sit outside in the winter weather.

There will also be a moving and clearance sale at the Help Center beginning Tuesday and running until Dec. 20.

“Everything must go!” Flatt said with a smile.

