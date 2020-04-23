NewsChannel5 recognizes Hartsville man as ‘Hometown Hero’

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

One of Hartsville’s own received special recognition last week for his efforts to serve not just his customers, but also the community at large.

Mark Presley, the assistant manager at Hartsville Foodland, was featured in NewsChannel5’s “Take Time to Smile” segment last Thursday. The initiative, which will be a weekly feature on NewsChannel5, is intended to recognize people in Middle Tennessee going above and beyond to help others.

“We’re starting a new series called ‘Take Time to Smile.’ Through May at least, we’ll do a story a week highlighting a positive take on this pandemic,” said Hannah McDonald, who put together the segment for the network. The Hartsville feature was the first such segment on NewsChannel5.

McDonald visited Hartsville Foodland on April 15 and spoke with Presley, customers and others in the community.

“Someone nominated Mark Presley as a local hero. I saw that on our Facebook (page) and reached out to Mark directly. His response was, ‘It will mean a lot to Hartsville if we were featured.’ I told him, “I think it will mean a lot to Hartsville if we feature you.’ ”

Presley was interviewed for the segment, which noted his efforts to set up curbside delivery at the Hartsville grocery store. McDonald even noted on air that Presley gave out his personal cell number so customers could contact him directly.

“I wanted to help people, especially the elderly. It has to be a scary time for them,” Presley said. “It’s a small community. We know most people. It’s just easier.”

McDonald spoke with customers who were at Foodland to pick up their groceries and took video of him and other Foodland employees loading groceries into customers’ vehicles.

In addition to the curbside pickups, Presley was noted for setting up deliveries to customers’ homes for those unable to get out during the pandemic.

The Hartsville native was also mentioned for his efforts in March to help those affected by the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee. Presley took donations and, with the help of volunteers, delivered four trailers’ worth of supplies to help out.

The Blessing Box set up outside Presley’s home on Greentop Street was also featured in the segment, with McDonald saying, “Somehow, after a full day at the store, Mark found time to build a free food pantry.”

“We’ve been very fortunate and just wanted to give back to the community,” Presley said.

Those who know Presley were not at all surprised by his efforts to help out.

“Even this spotlight probably isn’t big enough,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “Everything he did after the tornado, taking those to Putnam and Wilson counties, and everything he’s doing here at Foodland, and probably all the little things he does that we’ll never know about.”

“There’s so much that’s happened in this little town, this little store,” added Jerry Gammons, co-owner of Hartsville Foodland. “I’m very proud of these people here; they do a great job.

“Mark is out front. He’s a great leader and does a great job.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]