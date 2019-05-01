One killed in house fire on Skillet Creek Road

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A house fire on Skillet Creek Road claimed one life early Wednesday morning.

The Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 6 a.m. to calls of a house fire in the 2500 block of Skillet Creek Road. EMS and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene. Tri-County Electric also sent a crewman to shut off power to the site.

The house was completely destroyed, as were two cars on scene.

The identity of the deceased was not released pending formal identification of the body.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available. EMS Director Matt Batey said TBI arson investigators were being called in to assist with the investigation.

