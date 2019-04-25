Op-Ed: Commission needs to make decision either way on merger

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After Monday night’s County Commission meeting, I have another bone to pick with our elected officials.

The good news is that commissioners were much better behaved (see last week’s column and you’ll understand what I mean). The bad news is that they passed the buck for a second time on the proposed merger of the fire and EMS departments.

Speaking of last week’s column, a brief mea culpa. One of the volunteer firefighters contacted me last week and complained about being lumped in with those opposed to the merger. The gentleman I spoke with said in actuality, several firefighters support the merger but have been afraid to speak out.

I said last week that it looked like maintaining their clique was more important than serving the people of Trousdale County. As I told the man I spoke with, I wrote that because none of the volunteers have spoken out publicly one way or the other on this, so I had nothing else to go on. If the rank and file support this, they need to let it be known.

The reasoning for wanting to delay sounds good at first glance. Several commissioners expressed a desire to see some actual budget numbers on what merging the departments would cost. Citizens who spoke during a public hearing Monday said similar things.

If hard budget numbers were a must, though, why wasn’t this brought up previously? Commissioners have been talking about merging fire and EMS for close to four years. Granted, the debate has only gotten to the serious stage in recent months – but why is the budget now a concern?

What would it cost to merge the fire and EMS departments? I’m willing to wager it wouldn’t be all that different from the costs of running both now as separate services.

In the 2018-19 budget, Trousdale County anticipated spending $86,410 on the fire department and $1,019,689 on the Ambulance Service. I called the mayor’s office Tuesday morning and got those figures in less than a minute. Obviously actual expenses won’t be calculated until after the fiscal year ends in June, but in my four-plus years of observing county government, I’ve seen that most expenses tend to come in under what has been budgeted.

If there are unexpected costs of merging the departments, I would imagine they would be covered by the difference between estimated and actual expenses. I would have hoped that our commissioners, especially the more experienced ones, might have made that point.

I’ve made no secret that I support the merger, but in either case it’s past time to make a decision one way or the other. Whether it was voted up or voted down, I credit the nine commissioners who were ready to make a decision that’s already overdue and now will become even more so.

The Commission should have made a decision, yes or no, and not continue to push this back, wasting more time and energy on this matter. Like the old saying goes, “Piss or get off the pot.”

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.