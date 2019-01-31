Op-Ed: Don’t turn off brain when turning on Facebook

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

For all the cries about “fake news,” two items that really are fake drew my attention last week. And they make me wish people would use their brains once in a while.

I started noticing all over my personal Facebook feed links and comments about how New York’s legislature had legalized late-term abortions. Some of these links had photos of full-term, healthy babies with comments like, “It’s legal to kill me now” or other such talk.

Apparently no one actually bothered to read the actual change to New York law. That bill as written allows for late-term abortions only under specific circumstances. I quote from the actual bill: “A health care practitioner licensed, certified, or authorized under title eight of the education law, acting within his or her lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion when, according to the practitioner’s reasonable and good faith professional judgment based on the facts of the patient’s case: the patient is within twenty-four weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.”

Or in plain English, it’s allowed if the fetus/child is dead or not capable of surviving once born (probably from birth defects, I would imagine) or if the woman’s life of health is in jeopardy. Nothing there says a woman can get a late-term abortion just because she feels like it.

I’m not using this column to wade into the abortion debate. I have my own feelings on the subject and I imagine you, the reader, does also. My point is simply this: people need to actually do their homework and have a clue about something before going off half-cocked. Especially over something stupid on social media – because let’s face it, much of what is on Facebook these days is stupid anyway.

Speaking of social media, something else that irked me recently. I shared a meme, again on my personal Facebook page, which I thought was funny. It basically said, “Here’s the menu for when the Super Bowl champs visit the White House” and showed ramen noodles, Vienna sausages and fruit punch in the little cheap plastic barrels most of us remember from our childhood.

It was clearly poking fun at the fast food provided when Clemson players and coaches visited the White House after winning the college football playoff. It wasn’t intended as a political statement. It was funny.

Instead, I had to deal with people fussing because among those sharing the meme was a group called “Americans Against The Republican Party.”

For crying out loud! Can we not enjoy a good laugh anymore because it offends our political views? The meme would have been just as funny and I would have shared it had it come from “Americans Against Democrats” or “Vegans R Us” or whoever. And I pointed that out in the comments to my post.

Not everything in life is political, people. Put politics aside and enjoy life once in a while. Rant over.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]