Op-Ed: Fire chief hiring looks like backroom deal to me

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

There’s an old saying: “Avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”

Or in other words, even if you’re not doing anything shady in reality, don’t make it look as thought you might be.

That’s why I have serious questions about how the interview process for the Trousdale County fire chief’s position has been handled. Let me be clear in that I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing. But it looks bad at the very least.

If you’ve read this far into the paper, you probably also read the Page 1 story about how County Mayor Stephen Chambers went about selecting Ken Buckmaster to head our Volunteer Fire Department.

The most troubling aspect of the process, as far as I am concerned, is that two of the people conducting the interviews and rating the applicants just happened to be listed as references by one candidate. The candidate who, by the way, has been announced as the choice for the job.

Please explain to me how that is NOT a massive conflict of interest. If I’m asking you to recommend me for a job and then you are the one deciding if I get the job or not, that would seem to present a problem. Either I need to remove myself from consideration, or you need to remove yourself from the role in deciding who gets hired.

How did this slip past everyone? Did it slip past everyone, for that matter? The interview panel was determined by a state official, and that person probably bears the least amount of blame. I did find it interesting though, that when I asked that same official how the circumstances didn’t raise a red flag, the answer I received dealt with how it was a scoring process, etc., and really wasn’t a big deal.

OK, so I’m supposed to buy that the scores might not have been weighed in the local guy’s favor? Bear in mind, these weren’t questions with only one right answer. These were subjective questions, like the essay questions we all had to answer in high school. The “right” answer here depends on who’s doing the grading.

Sorry. I don’t buy it. Not for a moment.

The interviewers, as far as I can tell, didn’t catch the potential problem because they didn’t see the applications or résumés as part of the process. Really? You’re going to make a decision on hiring a department head, effectively the CEO of that department, without looking at the qualifications of the people seeking the job?

Yeah, if I were seeking a job at McDonald’s, my experience probably wouldn’t be much of a concern. This is a job that deals with potentially saving people’s lives. I would hope that fact would be taken a little more serious.

How did our county mayor, who was part of the interview process, not catch this? Surely he looked at the applications at some point. If he didn’t, that raises an even bigger red flag in my mind.

As a trained attorney prior to becoming mayor, Mr. Chambers should have known having someone’s personal references making the hiring decision would raise eyebrows at the very least. Again, it’s about the appearance of impropriety.

As for Mr. Buckmaster himself, I question why he didn’t raise the question when he came in to interview? Surely he remembered that he listed both interviewers as references?

It’s time to start the hiring process over again. This time, it needs to appear impartial. Whether this one was, only the people involved can say for certain.

But as another old saying goes, “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and walks like a duck…”

Chris Gregory is editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]