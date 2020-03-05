Overcrowding could force corrective action at Trousdale jail

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County could go under a corrective plan of action as soon as this year because of chronic overcrowding at its jail.

That statement came from state officials at a Feb. 27 meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee.

Bob Bass, Deputy Director of the Tennessee Corrections Institute, spoke to commissioners about partnering with the TCI to come up with potential solutions to overcrowded jail conditions in Trousdale County. TCI inspects jails statewide on an annual basis.

“The way it should be done is a partnership,” Bass told commissioners. “All the stakeholders – county commissioners, sheriffs, public defenders, prosecutors, mayors, judges – should come together and tell constituents what’s going on.”

At the committee’s previous meeting in January, it was stated that the average daily population at the jail from January 2019 to November 2019 ranged from 39 to 59. The jail is currently rated for a capacity of 44. For the past five years, the jail has operated at an average of 107.4 percent of capacity, based on the information provided.

Among other concerns noted at Trousdale’s jail was an inability to classify prisoners and keep non-violent offenders separate from violent ones.

“If your jail gets a civil action lawsuit, you can wind up in federal court,” Bass said. “We see that a lot of times with antiquated jails, with old jails.”

A voluntary partnership with the County Corrections Partnership Initiative (CCPI), a state program, would come with no cost to Trousdale County and would show that the county was committed to improving the overcrowding problem, Bass added.

If Trousdale’s jail goes under a corrective plan, monthly reports would be required and the county would have to show “measurable progress” toward fixing the problem. Previous estimates have stated that a new jail could cost over $10 million and take up to three years to construct.

Commissioners ultimately voted to approve forming a partnership with CCPI and tasked County Mayor Stephen Chambers with appointing committee members.

“The thing we’re looking for now is information and options. We need to know what our options are,” said committee chairman Dwight Jewell.

Committee members also gave their approval to a resolution declaring Trousdale County as a Second Amendment sanctuary. The resolution states that the county would not spend money or take action to violate constitutional rights.

That resolution will come before the full County Commission at its March 23 meeting.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]