Planning Commission approves concrete plant in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Planning Commission gave site plan approval Monday evening to a request to build a ready-mix concrete plant in Hartsville.

Garrott Bros. Continuous Mix, Inc. has been operating in Middle Tennessee for over 60 years and has plants in Gallatin, Lafayette, Portland and Cross Plains.

The company has purchased a lot at the corner of Planters Avenue and White Oak Street in anticipation of expanding operations into Hartsville. The property is already zoned I-1 (industrial) and will not require rezoning.

“With the growth in the Midstate, we think this is a great opportunity for us,” said Daniel Bugbee, owner and general manager of Garrett Bros. “We want to provide value back to the community.”

Bugbee said all Garrett Bros. plants comply with regulations from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and that the Hartsville plant would not cause any issues.

Bugbee told The Vidette construction on the plant would begin sometime in 2019, depending on TDEC approvals. He said it was too soon to say how many employees would be at the Hartsville location.

“It will be a great improvement to the county to have this business here, particularly with as much construction as we’re having,” said building inspector Dwight Jewell.

