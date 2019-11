By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will be holding its third annual Chili Cook-off and Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Hartsville City Park.

From noon-3 p.m., attendees can sample chili and enjoy live music, a live auction, cake walk, children’s games and more. A baked goods sale and craft sale will also take place.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!