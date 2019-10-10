Proposed meat processing plant raises questions

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed meat processing plant in Hartsville is in the initial planning stages but remains a long way from becoming reality.

Concerns arose on social media last week about a proposal to build a meat processing plant in the Hartsville industrial park.

The proposal came from Steve Anderson of Carthage, who approached Trousdale County’s Industrial Development Board in July about purchasing a piece of property in the industrial park.

Before opening, Anderson’s plant would have to meet environmental standards set by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. He also plans to seek certification from the USDA, which will have its own standards to meet.

The planned facility is a small one, with the ability to process around 10 head of cattle per day.

