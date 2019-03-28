Psalmbird answers a call to coffee

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Coffee fills various roles in everyday life – from a jump-start to the morning to conversation after dessert to a pick-me-up when feeling run down.

Local company Psalmbird Coffee is filling that niche in the lives of its customers in Trousdale, Wilson and Sumner counties and is looking ahead to the future.

Launched in 2015 by Hartsville residents Cory and Amber Freeland, Psalmbird offers freshly roasted organic coffee beans delivered each month, or a hot cup just when you need it. Caramelized iced coffee is also offered and flavored coffees are available depending on the time of season.

“We had a friend who roasted coffee; had all the equipment and sold it as a hobby but he passed away suddenly,” said Amber Freeland. “We ended up buying all of the equipment because we loved the coffee and the whole roasting process.

“Before we knew it, calls were coming in and it steamrolled from there.”

The couple uses beans from Guatemala – a decision that was made through tasting parties with customers to find the best bean. The Guatemalan beans were the unanimous choice, she said.

“It has to be delicious, it has to be organic and it has to be fair trade,” Amber said of the criteria for their coffee beans. “That’s what we’ve done so far.”

Customers can get bags delivered on their doorsteps on the first and 15th of each month. Cory Freeland roasts the beans the day before deliveries are made, ensuring the freshest possible coffee for Psalmbird customers.

The name came about from the couple’s Christian beliefs and their desire to minister.

“We wanted the name to show our beliefs and that everything we do is like a psalm; honoring God with our lives and the freedom we have like a bird. We call our kids our little birds,” Amber said. “It’s using this to sing our psalm to the world through food and coffee.”

In addition to coffee, Psalmbird now offers breakfast options such as cinnamon buns or croissants, or sandwiches, soups and desserts for lunch.

“It’s just nice when you have a different option that day and it’s right there,” Amber said. “It’s café-style foods and giving a healthier choice.”

Psalmbird’s food truck was launched last year and was seen often on the streets of Hartsville and at various events last year, including Trousdale County football games. With spring now having arrived, the truck will be on hand often.

Psalmbird plans to celebrate the kickoff of the spring season by setting up at the County Administration Building for lunch on Monday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“We always enjoyed the food part of it – cooking, baking and everything else,” Amber said. “We dreamed of having a café… but getting into a food truck we get to travel around and meet so many different people.”

Amber added that she hopes to be a more visible presence in Hartsville in 2019, and has begun collaborating with Cake & Company for desserts to go along with their lunches.

Amber, a Chicago native, first visited Hartsville as a teenager while traveling to the Bonaroo concert in 2003. She and her husband own Freeland Family Farms, a micro-farm with honeybees, chickens and what they call a “Back to Eden Garden.”

“I just knew in my heart this was where I wanted to be,” she said. “I met my husband in college at Cumberland and told him I am in love with this town. There’s something so simple and magical about here.”

To learn more about Psalmbird Coffee, visit their Facebook page at Psalmbird Coffee, email psalmbirdcoffee@gmail.com or call 615-374-1384.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Lounita Howard, East of the City magazine