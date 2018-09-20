Public meeting for THDA grant to be held on Oct. 4

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A public meeting has been scheduled for Trousdale County residents to learn more about a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Community Center at 301 E. Main Street. Eligibility requirements, program policies and procedures will be discussed and applications will be available immediately after the meeting, according to the county mayor’s office.

The THDA grant was announced earlier this year and can be used by low-income homeowners to assist with needed repairs, such as roofing, siding and flooring.

THDA guidelines state that homeowners must have lived in the residence they wish to repair utilizing program funds for at least one year, and must commit to remaining in the home for five years once repairs are complete.

While the mayor’s office has been taking names of those interested in potentially applying, there is no waiting list for the grant and the mayor’s office does not currently have applications. All interested parties must go through the application process after the Oct. 4 meeting and meet the income requirements.

For more information on the public meeting, call the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.