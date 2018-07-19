Readers offer their thoughts on county spending

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Spending and the priorities of county government are an issue in the race for Trousdale County Mayor and the public is having its say in more ways than just the ballot box.

Supporters of both Carroll Carman and Stephen Chambers have debated on social media and in more traditional ways, such as signs.

One sign in particular that has drawn attention sits across the road from the entrance to the Convenience Center on Industrial Park Drive.

Owned by the White family, the sign has featured messages such as ‘Carman spends too much money’ and ‘Grant money is tax dollars too.’

The Vidette spoke with Bo White and his son, Mark, and also invited readers to comment on county spending and priorities via Facebook.

“(Carman) talks about grant money; that costs taxpayers too like us,” Bo White said. “I don’t like the way (the county) spends money.”

“The average citizen hears the words ‘grant money’ and they think ‘It’s not costing us.’ If the government has a dollar, it came from a taxpayer,” added Mark White, who formerly served as a county commissioner.

“I’m all about progress and I love to see the county doing better. All I’ve ever said is, ‘Can’t we catch our breath for a couple of years? Build up some reserve? Pay off some debt?’ ”

The Whites mentioned sidewalk projects, the former Bank of Hartsville building and the new justice center as what they felt was unnecessary spending by county government.

“The new city hall went over budget and the justice center – neither of those were grants,” Mark White said.

The two added that they felt a lack of spending priorities dated before the current administration, citing a lack of streetlights on Industrial Park as a previous example that they themselves eventually handled as the county would not.

Other readers commented via Facebook, citing jobs, infrastructure and police as areas that county government should focus on in the coming years. Many of the online comments were favorable about the direction of Trousdale County.

“Many people are upset about the spending but don’t even understand how grants work or why the mayor does what he does… Grants are there and if we don’t take advantage of them, we won’t grow as a community, and if we don’t spend the grant money that we do receive, we aren’t eligible to receive more! If people only understood how things worked, they might be more understanding instead of putting the mayor down for the decisions he makes,” said Julia Griffin.

“Establishments so that the weak, young, elderly have access 12 months out of the year to physical/otherwise activities, to better themselves physically and mentally… I would like to see several, many, intersections and roads corrected to be more safe,” said Tonia Bennett.

“It’s only a matter of time before Hartsville is courting some big business and we will need better infrastructure to do this. The days of small-town Hartsville are numbered,” wrote Cory Freeman.

“I, for one, am grateful for the increased spending, because I can see the difference. I didn’t like looking at old, dilapidated buildings that cluttered the downtown landscape. I, for one, believe it was time for a new fire hall and for a new justice center. When we can get all of these things done without raising county taxes, it seems like a no-brainer to me,” wrote Steve Griffin.

“The Mayor should work with the Chamber (of Commerce) to bring in businesses that will bring in jobs, and not restaurants, I’m talking industrial jobs,” said Linda Knight.

“(The county) turned an eyesore downtown into a new criminal justice center, new sidewalks, new fire hall, new school bus garage, turned an empty building into a new administration building… all without raising taxes. At least you can see where the money went. In the past the county spent the tax dollars and never had anything to show for it, and raised property taxes on top of that,” said Alyce Coker.

